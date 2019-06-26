IRCTC offers 50% discount on Buddhist special train; check details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 25: Indian Railways initiative IRCTC tourism offers big discount! IRCTC announced that now a passenger can avail a discount of 50 per cent on their companion's fare, while he/she books the journey on Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train.

The iconic train service covers various destinations that are associated with Gautam Buddha's life- Bodh Gaya, Nalanda, Rajgir, Varanasi, Sarnath, Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sravasti, Agra and Delhi.

Applicable for Indian Nationalities (Including NRI, PIO, OCI).

On the above departures on the booking of first adult at full cost, the second adult travelling together will get 50% discount on the adult cost.Offer valid till 45 Days before the date of departure ( Excluding the date of departure) and is subject to availability of berths.

Terms and Conditions

This offer is applicable on the above mentioned 14 departures.

On booking of first adult ( also Child paying Adult Cost) at full cost, the second adult (also Child paying Adult Cost) travelling together will get 50% discount on the published adult Package Price.

The payment for the 01st Adult will be as per the normal terms and conditions and for the 02nd adult availing 50% discount, will have to make full non refundable payment.

This offer is not transferable.

This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer

This offer is on First Come Basis and depends on the availability of berths on the particular trip.

Management reserves its right to call back the offer at any moment.

The decision of the Management is final in all disputes.

Other general Terms & Conditions of Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train shall apply in addition to this.

Offer Valid till 45 Days before the date of departure ( Excluding the date of departure).