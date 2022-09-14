IRCTC Navratri special train to Vaishno Devi: Check dates, fare and other details

UGC NET Phase-2 Admit Card to be out on September 16: Check steps to download

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 14: Navratri special tourist train 2022: Indian Railways on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Navratri Special Tourist Train' for Katra's Mata Vaishno Devi with the newly launched Bharat Gaurav Rake on September 30.

The IRCTC has arranged special trains for the devotees wanting to visit the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir during Navratri celebrations.

Two special AC trains, under the Bharat Gaurav initiative, will be operated by IRCTC in October.

The IRCTC package also includes the stay, food, and travel of devotees in this special tour package.

Duration of the Package

The duration of the package is 5 days and 4 nights.

Reportedly, the facility of boarding and deboarding will be available from the Safdarganj railway station in New Delhi.

Cost of the package

Single person: Rs 13,790

Two people: Rs 11,990

Three people: Rs 10,795

For more information about this special train and the packages, you can visit the official website of IRCTC tourism, www.irctctourism.com

Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 15:02 [IST]