IRCTC introduces ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ tour package, check tour package

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 28: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to embark on the 18-day Shri Ramayana Yatra from New Delhi. The train will cover destinations from Ayodhya to Bhadrachalam.

"IRCTC Ltd. offers 'Sri Ramayana Yatra' theme based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train on Ramayana circuit covering the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama," IRCTC said.

Destinations and visits covered:

Ayodhya: Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, SaryuGhat.

Nandigram: Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund.

Janakpur: Ram-Janki Mandir.

Sitamarhi: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham.

Buxar: Ram rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple.

Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti.

Sita Samahit sthal, Sitamarhi: Sita Mata temple.

Prayagraj: Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple.

Shringaverpur: Shringe Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura.

Chitrakoot: Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya temple.

Nasik:Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sitagufa, Kalaram temple.

Hampi: Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple.

Rameshwaram: Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi.

Bhadrachalam: Sri Sitaram Swami Temple, Anjani Swami Temple.

Single occupancy will cost Rs 68,980, double occupancy Rs 59,980 and Rs 53,985 for child with bed (5-11 years).

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 21:19 [IST]