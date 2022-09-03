YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    IRCTC cancels 142 trains today: Know why

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 03: The Indian Railways has cancelled 142 trains in the morning till 10 am on Saturday, September 3. In addition, about 75 trains are partially cancelled as well in wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Shamli, Damoh, Kanpur, Bokaro Steel City, Pathankot, Jawlmukhi, Pune, Asansol, Azimganj, Gaya, Udhampur etc.

    Over 150 trains are affected daily in India on a regular basis. Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

    IRCTC cancels 142 trains today: Know why

    The Railways sometimes faces delays due to weather other operational issues. Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on September 3, 2022.

    Revised meal rates on Indian trains as IRCTC scraps service charge on food itemsRevised meal rates on Indian trains as IRCTC scraps service charge on food items

    Full List of cancelled trains on September 3
    00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 02564 , 03085 , 03086 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 03615 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05509 , 05833 , 06245 , 06977 , 06980 , 07329 , 07332 , 07379 , 07380 , 07393 , 07520 , 08267 , 08268 , 08429 , 08430 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 09498 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 11271 , 11272 , 11754 , 12101 , 12337 , 12347 , 12772 , 12809 , 12810 , 12812 , 12833 , 12834 , 12855 , 12856 , 12906 , 13027 , 13029 , 13045 , 13053 , 13344 , 13425 , 14123 , 16214 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 18235 , 18236 , 18237 , 18238 , 18239 , 18240 , 20822 , 20845 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22321 , 22322 , 22454 , 22512 , 22647 , 22974 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36812 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37343 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37746 , 37811 , 37812 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

    How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

    • Open your web browser and type enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or search NTES on Google search.
    • Tap, click or touch "exceptional trains" on the top-right side of the webpage.
    • Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.
    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    irctc cancels

    Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X