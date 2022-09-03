IRCTC cancels 142 trains today: Know why

Process of filling up vacancies in consumer forums on, Delhi govt tells HC

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 03: The Indian Railways has cancelled 142 trains in the morning till 10 am on Saturday, September 3. In addition, about 75 trains are partially cancelled as well in wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Shamli, Damoh, Kanpur, Bokaro Steel City, Pathankot, Jawlmukhi, Pune, Asansol, Azimganj, Gaya, Udhampur etc.

Over 150 trains are affected daily in India on a regular basis. Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

The Railways sometimes faces delays due to weather other operational issues. Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on September 3, 2022.

Full List of cancelled trains on September 3

00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 02564 , 03085 , 03086 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 03615 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05509 , 05833 , 06245 , 06977 , 06980 , 07329 , 07332 , 07379 , 07380 , 07393 , 07520 , 08267 , 08268 , 08429 , 08430 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 09498 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 11271 , 11272 , 11754 , 12101 , 12337 , 12347 , 12772 , 12809 , 12810 , 12812 , 12833 , 12834 , 12855 , 12856 , 12906 , 13027 , 13029 , 13045 , 13053 , 13344 , 13425 , 14123 , 16214 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 18235 , 18236 , 18237 , 18238 , 18239 , 18240 , 20822 , 20845 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22321 , 22322 , 22454 , 22512 , 22647 , 22974 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36812 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37343 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37746 , 37811 , 37812 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

Open your web browser and type enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or search NTES on Google search.

or search NTES on Google search. Tap, click or touch "exceptional trains" on the top-right side of the webpage.

Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.

Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:30 [IST]