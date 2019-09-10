iPhone 11 launch today: When can you buy it in India

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 10: Apple is set to launch the much-anticipated iPhone 11 today. Just like last year, the company is most likely to unveil at least three new iPhone models.

The iPhone 11 event will begin at 10:30pm IST and will be livestreamed for the first time on YouTube. If trends of last year are anything to go by, the iPhones would be available for pre-order from September 13 onwards. The sale of the iPhones would begin from September 20 onwards. Apple normally tends to put its devices on sale, 10 days after the launch.

So far, reports suggest that the iPhone 11 Pro may have a 3,190mAh battery and be priced onward of at $999 (~Rs 71,860), the iPhone 11 Pro Max may come with a 3,500mAh battery, and its introductory price may begin at $1,099 (~Rs 79,050).

For years now, Apple has hosted events in the fall to launch new iPhone models ahead of the Christmas holiday shopping season.

Apple, which works with Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron in India, currently makes iPhone 6S and 7 here. One of the sources said Apple is looking at assembling more models in the country.

What to expect

Apple is speculated to unveil the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and the iPhone 11R. Besides, the company will also release the iOS 13 (stable version) and the macOS Catalina.

These two OSs can be downloaded and installed and supported devices for free. The new iPhones are expected to be the first set of smartphones from the company to come equipped with a dedicated ultra-wide-angle lens.

Besides, the device will have a wide-angle and a telephoto lens. There is one exception, however, as the iPhone 11R is likely to feature a dual-camera setup with a wide-angle and an ultra-wide angle lens as a cost-cutting measure.

Camera upgrade

The new thing to watch out this year is the camera upgrade on iPhone 11-series. Apple is adding more cameras to its iPhones this time around.

The 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max will get a new triple camera setup, while the iPhone XR successor, simply called iPhone 11, will get dual cameras.

New iPad Pro

The company is also likely to showcase the next-generation iPad Pro with a new processor and is also expected to borrow the triple camera setup from the iPhone 11.

However, do not expect a radical change in design from what we have seen from the time of the iPhone X.