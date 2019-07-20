Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
IOCL recruitment 2019: Admit card date and how to apply
New Delhi
New Delhi, July 20: There are 413 vacancies as part of the IOCL recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.
As per the notification released by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), applicants can apply online till August 7, 5 pm. The admit card would be released on August 8 for the exam to be conducted on August 18 2019. Candidates can apply on iocl.com.
IOCL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
- Total vacancies: 413
- Trade apprentice: 353
- Technical apprentice: 60
Eligibility:
- Trade apprentice: Candidates should have cleared matriculation and also must be certified from the Indian Technical Institute with a relevant discipline.
Technical apprentice:
- Diploma in Engineering with relevant discipline
Documents required:
- Date of birth proof
- Matriculation and school leaving certificate
- Certificate from ITI
- Caste certificate
- Recent colour passport size photo
IOCL recruitment 2019: How to apply
- Go to iocl.com
- Click on career tab
- Enter required details
- Upload passport size photo
- Submit
- Download
- Take a printout