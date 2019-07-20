IOCL recruitment 2019: Admit card date and how to apply

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 20: There are 413 vacancies as part of the IOCL recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.

As per the notification released by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), applicants can apply online till August 7, 5 pm. The admit card would be released on August 8 for the exam to be conducted on August 18 2019. Candidates can apply on iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 413

Trade apprentice: 353

Technical apprentice: 60

Eligibility:

Trade apprentice: Candidates should have cleared matriculation and also must be certified from the Indian Technical Institute with a relevant discipline.

Technical apprentice:

Diploma in Engineering with relevant discipline

Documents required:

Date of birth proof

Matriculation and school leaving certificate

Certificate from ITI

Caste certificate

Recent colour passport size photo

IOCL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Go to iocl.com

Click on career tab

Enter required details

Upload passport size photo

Submit

Download

Take a printout