INI CET Round one seat allotment result declared

New Delhi, Dec 25: The INI CET round one seat allotment result has been declared. The same isa available on the official website.

The results for for the round 1 seat allotment INI CET January 2022 batch wS released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. All those who have been allotted a seat in the INI CET round 1 seat allotment are required to login through the portal and exercise options by 5 pm on December 28. If the candidate fails to select any of the options it would lead to a forfeiture of the allocated institute and subject/speciality. The candidate will not be eligible to take part in the round 2.

The INI CET was held on November 14 by AIIMS, New Delhi between 9 am to 12 noon for the January 2022 session. Through the INI CET admission into PG courses like MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch (6 years) and MDS in various INIs such as AIIMS, New Delhi and all the new AIIMS, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum are done.

The seat allocation for the PG seats in the participating institutes will be done online and the same is a two round process that is followed by an open round. Before the open round additional rounds may be held if necessary. The INI CET round one seat allotment result is available on aiimsexam.ac.in.

