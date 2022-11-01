India’s Regional PR awards (IRPRA) is back with a bang

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 01: India's Regional PR Awards (IRPRA), is back with its second edition to recognise and honor the PR professionals from regional India who with their dedication and ceaseless efforts continue to take the communication bar up to top notches. The second edition of IRPRA is going to be held on 19th November 2022 in virtual space.

    According to Pawan Tripathi, Organizer of IRPRA, "In the last year, IRPRA's first edition received a heartwarming response from all over India, and now we are excited to move towards its second edition. IRPRA aims to recognize the next generation of PR and communication leaders who are shaping the regional PR sector through their creative ideas and exemplary performances."

    The esteemed jury panel for the 2nd edition of IRPRA comprises of extremely senior PR professionals, journalists, and corporate communications specialists. Roma Balwani, CEO, Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA); Archana Muthappa, Communications Specialist and Mental Health Advocate; Kavita Lakhani, National President WICCI Public Relations & Digital Marketing Council and Independent Director Finlabs India Pvt Ltd; Krishma Solanki, Director - Corporate Communication Publicis Groupe; Charu Raizada, Vice President, MarketsandMarkets Council Member, WICCI PR & Digital Marketing, Dr. Samir Kapur, Director Adfactors PR; Mr. Bhaskar Majumdar, Head -Corporate Affairs, Communication, CSR & Digital Egis in India; Arun Mittal, BrandcConsultant and Communication Strategist to brands like boAt Lifestyle; Ujjawal Punmiya, Deputy Vice President - Public Relations & Corporate Communications, Axis Mutual Fund; and Charanjit Singh, Communication Strategist, Coach, Startup Mentor and Visiting Faculty Shoolini University.

    IRPRA 2022 will be held on November 19th, 2022 and the nomination and case study submission deadline has been extended to November 10th, 2022. Registrations and fulfilment of nominations are free of cost. Criteria for applicants should be 40 years or below as of the event date and should be practicing PR and Corporate communication within the geographical territory of India.

    For More Information: https://40u40.irpra.in/

    Registration Link: https://irpra.taplink.ws/

    X