Indian Oil Jobs: Apply for 38 IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant vacancies here

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 17: IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment 2019 is underway and IOCL notification for these 38 JEA jobs has been released on the official website.

Indian Oil Junior Engineering Assistant jobs last date to apply online is October 30.

IOCL Junior Engineering Asst vacancies details: There 38 Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Production) vacancies, out of which 16 are unreserved, 3 are reserved for SC candidates, 6 for ST and 10 for OBCs. The online application link has been activated on official IOCL website www.iocl.com.

IOCL job notification for Junior Engineering Assistant-IV vacancies: Click Here

IOCL Junior Engineering Asst jobs apply online link: Click here

Indian Oil JEA recruitment process:

The selection methodology will comprise Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). Selection will be made on the merit list will be prepared on the basis of minimum qualifying marks in the written test.

How to apply for IOCL Junior Engineering Asst jobs:

Log on to the official website, iocl.com .

. Click on 'latest job openings' under 'Careers'.

Find- JR/05/2019 - Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel- option.

Click on 'apply online'

Enter all the required details in the application form.

Before submitting the form, preview details.

Click on 'submit'