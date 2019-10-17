  • search
Trending Ayodhya Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Oil Jobs: Apply for 38 IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant vacancies here

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 17: IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment 2019 is underway and IOCL notification for these 38 JEA jobs has been released on the official website.

    Indian Oil Junior Engineering Assistant jobs last date to apply online is October 30.

    Indian Oil Jobs: Apply for 38 IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant vacancies here

    IOCL Junior Engineering Asst vacancies details: There 38 Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Production) vacancies, out of which 16 are unreserved, 3 are reserved for SC candidates, 6 for ST and 10 for OBCs. The online application link has been activated on official IOCL website www.iocl.com.

    IOCL job notification for Junior Engineering Assistant-IV vacancies: Click Here

    IOCL Junior Engineering Asst jobs apply online link: Click here

    Indian Oil JEA recruitment process:

    The selection methodology will comprise Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). Selection will be made on the merit list will be prepared on the basis of minimum qualifying marks in the written test.

    How to apply for IOCL Junior Engineering Asst jobs:

    • Log on to the official website, iocl.com.
    • Click on 'latest job openings' under 'Careers'.
    • Find- JR/05/2019 - Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel- option.
    • Click on 'apply online'
    • Enter all the required details in the application form.
    • Before submitting the form, preview details.
    • Click on 'submit'

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    indian oil jobs

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue