Indian Navy Jobs 2022: Vacancy, eligibility, how to apply

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 21: The Indian Navy has invited online applications from unmarried men and women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) as officers in various entries commencing June 2023. The entry will be open from 21 Oct to 06 Nov 2022.

This recruitment drive is being held to will fill up 212 posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) as officers in various entries commencing June 2023.

Indian Navy Jobs 2022: Vacancy details

General Service/ Hydro Cadre: 56 Posts

Air Traffic Controller: 5 Posts

Naval Air Operations Officer: 15 Posts

Pilot: 25 Posts

Logistics: 20 Posts

Education: 12 Posts

Engineering (General Service): 25 Posts

Electrical (General Service): 45 Posts

Naval Constructor: 14 Posts

Indian Navy Jobs 2022: Who can apply?

Candidates who have graduated/ post graduated or in the final year with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA.

Candidates who have obtained a degree in Engineering with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA/System from such foreign university/ college/ institution.

How to apply?

Candidates are to register and fill application on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in w.e.f 21 Oct 22.

Whilst filling up the e-application, it is advisable to keep the relevant documents readily available to enable the following:-

Correct filling up of personal particulars. Details are to be filled up as given in the Matriculation Certificate.

Fields such as e-mail address, mobile number are mandatory fields and need to be filled.

All relevant documents (preferably in original), marks sheets upto 5th & 7th semester for regular and integrated BE/ B.Tech courses respectively and all semesters for other degree examination, date of birth proof (as per 10th & 12th certificate), CGPA conversion formula for BE/ B.Tech, Merchant Navy certificate issued by Government of India, Ministry of Shipping&

Transport, NCC 'C' certificate issued by National Cadet Corps and a recent passport size colour photograph should be scanned in original JPG/TIFF format, for attaching the same while

filling up the application.

If any scanned document is not legible/readable for any reason, the application will be rejected. Candidates are to take print out of application and carry it while appearing

for SSB interview.

The application once submitted will be final and no request for amendments/change will be entertained.