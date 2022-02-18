Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility and more

New Delhi, Feb 18: The Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union, has invited applications from young and dynamic Indian male/female candidates for various branches as an Assistant Commandant (Group 'A' Gazetted Officer).

Applications will be accepted only 'online' from 18 Feb 2022 (1100 hrs) to 28 Feb 2022 (1700 hrs). Eligible candidates can view the detailed notification and apply at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Vacancy Details

General Duty/ CPL: 50 Posts

Tech (Engg & Elect): 15 Posts

Eligibility criteria

General Duty (Male)

Age: Born between 01 Jul 1998 to 30 Jun 2002 (Both dates inclusive).

Education qualification

Should hold a degree of recognised university with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Mathematics and Physics as subject upto Intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics.

The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible, provided they should possess an aggregate of 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum.

Commercial Pilot Licence Male/Female

Age: Born between 01 Jul 1998 to 30 Jun 2004 (Both dates inclusive).

Education qualification

Should have passed 12th class or equivalent with physics and mathematics as subjects with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics.The candidates who have completed diploma are also eligible, provided they should possess an aggregate of 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum. (ii) Should possess current Commercial Pilot Licence issued/ validated by Director General Civil Aviation on the date of submission of application.

Technical (Mechanical) (Male)

Age: Born between 01 Jul 1998 to 30 Jun 2002 (Both dates inclusive).

Education qualification: Should hold an Engineering degree of recognised university in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

OR

Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section 'A' and 'B' and their associate membership examination (AMIE).

Mathematics and Physics as subject upto intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics.

The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible, provided they should possess an aggregate of 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum.

Technical (Electrical/ Electronics)- Male

Age: Born between 01 Jul 1998 to 30 Jun 2002 (Both dates inclusive).

Should hold an Engineering degree of recognised university in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

OR

Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section 'A' and 'B' and their associate membership examination (AMIE).

Mathematics and Physics as subject upto intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible, provided they should possess an aggregate of 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum.

Examination Fee

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty Only) through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay/ Credit/Debit Card/UPI. Admit card will be issued for the examination only to those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee and who are entitled for waiver of examination fee.

Candidates from SC/ST category are entitled for waiver of examination fee. Candidates are liable to be discharged/ rejected at any stage of recruitment/ training if it is found that false SC/ST certificate has been produced to claim waiver of examination fee/other concessions as applicable.

