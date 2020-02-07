Indian Bank Security Guard Result 2019: Check next round dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 07: The Indian Bank Security Guard Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The online test for the post was held on December 14 and 29 2020. A total of 879 candidates have qualified of which 466 are selected for Tamil Nadu alone. The next stage of the exam is a local language test and physical fitness test.

The same would be conducted on February 16 2020. The admit card for these tests will be sent to the registered email id of the candidates.