Indian Air Force Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 07: Every year on October 8, India celebrates Air Force Day to celebrate one of the strongest armed forces in the country. This year, the country is celebrating its 90th Indian Air Force Day.

Indian Air Force history: Indian Air Force was officially established on 8 October 1932 as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire which honoured India's aviation service during World War II with the prefix Royal. After India gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1947, the name Royal Indian Air Force was kept and served in the name of Dominion of India. With the government's transition to a Republic in 1950, the prefix Royal was removed after only three years.

Since 1950 the IAF has been involved in four wars with Pakistan and one with China. Other major operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai. The IAF's mission expands beyond engagement with hostile forces, with the IAF participating in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 22:31 [IST]