    Indian Air Force Airmen Result 2022 for X-Y Group updates

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The Indian Air Force Airmen Result 2022 for X-Y Group will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Indian Air Force Airmen Result 2022 for X-Y Group updates

    The date and time of the result is now known as of now. However there are indications that the result will be released soon.

    Earlier the results were to be released on January 31. However the same was postponed and no reason was assigned. The exams were conducted from July 12 to July 18 2021 across various centres in the country. Indian Air Force Airmen Result 2022 for X-Y Group once released will be available on airmenselection.cdac.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 9:50 [IST]
    X