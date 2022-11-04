YouTube
    India Post Office Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced; Check details here

    New Delhi, Nov 04: The India Post office under the Ministry of Communication, which is a government-operated postal system has released 98083 vacancies in all Postal Department Circles of India, out of which 59099 are for Postmen Recruitment, 1445 for the recruitment of male guards and the rest will be provided for the candidates of Multi Tasking Staff.

    Students who have completed their 10th/ 12th examinations and are preparing for government exams can apply for this test. To apply, candidates should go to the official website of Post Office Vacancy 2022.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying; however, candidates can check the possible eligibility criteria through the table provided below.

    Postman: Candidates should have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board.

    Mailguard: Candidates should have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board. Must have basic computer skills

    MTS: Candidates should have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board. Must have basic computer skills

    No. of Vacancies for India Post Office Recruitment 2022

    Total No. of Vacancies - 98083

    1. Postman - 59099

    2. Mailguard - 1445

    3. Multi-Tasking (MTS) - 37539

    Age limit

    As per the Indian Postal, it has fixed the minimum age of the aspirants applying for the Postman, Mail Guard, MTS job as 18 years and maximum 32 years.

    Age Relaxation for ST/SC Candidates is 5 years, OBC is 3 years, EWS - NA, PwD is 10 years, PwD + OBC is 13 years, PwD + SC/ST is 15 years.

    Salary

    Rs 33718 to Rs 35370

    India Post Recruitment Vacancy 2022 - Region-wise

    Circle Postman Vacancy Mail Guard Vacancy MTS Vacancy
    Andhra Pradesh 2289 108 1166
    Assam 934 73 747
    Bihar 1851 95 1956
    Chattisgarh 613 16 346
    Delhi 2903 20 2667
    Gujarat 4524 74 2530
    Harayana 1043 24 818
    Himachal Pradesh 423 07 383
    Jammu & Kashmir 395 NA 401
    Jharkhand 889 14 600
    Karnataka 3887 90 1754
    Kerala 2930 74 1424
    Madhya Pradesh 2062 52 1268
    Maharashtra 9884 147 5478
    North East 581 NA 358
    Odisha 1532 70 881
    Punjab 1824 29 1178
    Rajasthan 2135 63 1336
    Tamil Nadu 6130 128 3361
    Telangana 1553 82 878
    Uttar Pradesh 4992 116 3911
    Uttarakhand 674 08 399
    West Bengal 5231 155 3744
    Total 59099 1445 37539

    Application Fee

    General category aspirants must pay a fee of Rs. 100 for all positions advertised in the India Post Office Recruitment 2022.

    All-female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PWD candidates, and Transwoman candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

    How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022

    • Go to the India Post official website www.indiapost.gov.in
    • On the home page, click on India Post Office Recruitment 2022 online form.
    • Once the notification has been displayed on your mobile phone or PC, click on the application link after reading it thoroughly.
    • Once you click the application link, you will be taken to a new page on your mobile web browser; the applicant must now register using his or her mobile number.
    • Click the submit button.
    • Your application for Post Office Recruitment 2022 has now been submitted.

    Read more about:  

    X