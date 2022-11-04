India Post Office Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced; Check details here

UGC NET Result 2022: NTA UGC NET results soon; How to check scorecard

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 04: The India Post office under the Ministry of Communication, which is a government-operated postal system has released 98083 vacancies in all Postal Department Circles of India, out of which 59099 are for Postmen Recruitment, 1445 for the recruitment of male guards and the rest will be provided for the candidates of Multi Tasking Staff.

Students who have completed their 10th/ 12th examinations and are preparing for government exams can apply for this test. To apply, candidates should go to the official website of Post Office Vacancy 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying; however, candidates can check the possible eligibility criteria through the table provided below.

Postman: Candidates should have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board.

Mailguard: Candidates should have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board. Must have basic computer skills

MTS: Candidates should have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board. Must have basic computer skills

No. of Vacancies for India Post Office Recruitment 2022

Total No. of Vacancies - 98083

1. Postman - 59099

2. Mailguard - 1445

3. Multi-Tasking (MTS) - 37539

Age limit

As per the Indian Postal, it has fixed the minimum age of the aspirants applying for the Postman, Mail Guard, MTS job as 18 years and maximum 32 years.

Age Relaxation for ST/SC Candidates is 5 years, OBC is 3 years, EWS - NA, PwD is 10 years, PwD + OBC is 13 years, PwD + SC/ST is 15 years.

Salary

Rs 33718 to Rs 35370

India Post Recruitment Vacancy 2022 - Region-wise

Circle Postman Vacancy Mail Guard Vacancy MTS Vacancy Andhra Pradesh 2289 108 1166 Assam 934 73 747 Bihar 1851 95 1956 Chattisgarh 613 16 346 Delhi 2903 20 2667 Gujarat 4524 74 2530 Harayana 1043 24 818 Himachal Pradesh 423 07 383 Jammu & Kashmir 395 NA 401 Jharkhand 889 14 600 Karnataka 3887 90 1754 Kerala 2930 74 1424 Madhya Pradesh 2062 52 1268 Maharashtra 9884 147 5478 North East 581 NA 358 Odisha 1532 70 881 Punjab 1824 29 1178 Rajasthan 2135 63 1336 Tamil Nadu 6130 128 3361 Telangana 1553 82 878 Uttar Pradesh 4992 116 3911 Uttarakhand 674 08 399 West Bengal 5231 155 3744 Total 59099 1445 37539

Application Fee

General category aspirants must pay a fee of Rs. 100 for all positions advertised in the India Post Office Recruitment 2022.

All-female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PWD candidates, and Transwoman candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022

Go to the India Post official website www.indiapost.gov.in

On the home page, click on India Post Office Recruitment 2022 online form.

Once the notification has been displayed on your mobile phone or PC, click on the application link after reading it thoroughly.

Once you click the application link, you will be taken to a new page on your mobile web browser; the applicant must now register using his or her mobile number.

Click the submit button.

Your application for Post Office Recruitment 2022 has now been submitted.