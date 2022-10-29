YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India extends curbs on sugar exports for another year

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 29: The government has extended restrictions on sugar exports till October 31 next year, a move aimed at increasing availability of the commodity in the domestic market.

    Earlier, the restrictions were imposed till October 31 this year.

    India extends curbs on sugar exports for another year

    "Restriction on export of sugar (raw, refined, and white sugar) is extended beyond October 31, 2022 till October 31, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Other conditions will remain unchanged," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated October 28.

    Explained: Why has India imposed sugar export restrictions from June 1Explained: Why has India imposed sugar export restrictions from June 1

    However, it said these restrictions will not be applicable on sugar being exported to the EU and the US under CXL and TRQ duty concession quotas. A specified amount of sugar is exported to these regions under CXL and TRQ (tariff rate quota).

    India has been the highest producer and the second largest exporter of sugar in the world in the current year.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    india extended commodity sugar

    Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 13:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X