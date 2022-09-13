In northwest Delhi, woman shot at

CUET UG 2022 Result to be declared soon: Steps to check

New Delhi

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 13: A 55-year-old woman was allegedly shot at by two persons in northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Tuesday.

Police received information at 8.58 pm on Monday about a firing incident in which two persons came on a bike and fired at the woman.

The injured, identified as Santra, a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, was taken to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

She had come to Prakash Vihar in Delhi to meet her daughter. Santra was sitting with her daughter Vimla and granddaughter Jyoti outside the house when the two bike-borne men shot at her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

A case has been registered under Indian penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and under the Arms Act, the DCP said.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. CCTV footage is being checked to identify the accused, he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 10:23 [IST]