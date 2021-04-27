Important update on CA Foundation Exam 2021 released: Read here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an important notice with regard to the CA Foundation Exam 2021. The notice is available on the official website.

It has been informed to the Institute that the students who wish to appear for June 2021 Foundation Examination in terms of Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/Foundation/June/2021 dated 5th March, 2021 that they are facing problem while filing of Examination Application Form on account of -

(a) Getting their application/declaration attested from a CA Member/Gazetted officer/Head of the Educational Institute due to COVID-19; and

(b) Filling of Admit Card/Roll No. of Senior Secondary Examinations as the same has not been received due to postponement.

In view of the above, it is notified for general information that -

(a) the students of Foundation Course whose photographs and/or signature are not available in the systems be allowed to upload their Aadhar Card alongwith Examination Application Form for June 2021 Foundation Examination and on normalization of situation of the ongoing pandemic, those students can send their concerned declaration duly signed by a member of the Institute / Gazetted Officer / Head of the Educational Institute to Institute at ICAI Bhawan, C-1, Sector-1 Noida 201301 or at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in by quoting their registration number.

(b) The students who have not received their Admit Card/Roll No. of Senior Secondary Examinations may declare that they will be appearing for such examination and on normalization of prevailing situation they can send their admit card /Roll Number to the Institute at ICAI Bhawan, C-1, Sector-1 Noida 201301 or at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in by quoting their registration number. More details are available on https://www.icai.org/post/imp-announcement-june2021-foundation-exam.