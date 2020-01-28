Important notification on FCI Manager Phase 1 results

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: The FCI Manager Phase 1 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were held on November 28 2019. A total of 330 vacancies had been notified. Engineers, postgraduates and graduates are eligible.

"This select list does not acknowledge fulfilment of the eligibility criteria by the candidates.

If at any stage, it is found that a candidate has furnished false or incorrect information and /or found indulged in misconduct/unfair means, his candidature is liable to be cancelled, without prejudice to the right of the Corporation to initiate appropriate legal proceedings against the candidate," the official notification read. The results are available on fci.gov.in.