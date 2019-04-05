IISER admission 2019: IISER application form out, How to apply online?

New Delhi, Apr 5: IISER admission 2019 has begun and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) application form is now available on the official website. IISER will conduct IISER 2019 admission for 5-year BS-MS degree programmes at its seven participating institutes. IISER admission 2019 will be conducted through three channels- KVPY, SCB and JEE.

IISER 2019 exam date:

The last date to fill up IISER 2019 application form is April 28, 2019. The tentative date for the release of IISER Aptitude Test 2019 Admit Card is May 201, 2019. The tentative date of IISER Aptitude Test 2019 is June 2, 2019. The results are likely to be declared by first week of July 2019

What you should know about IISER 2019 Admission:

The three channels through which the IISER will take candidates are - Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), State and Central Boards (SCB) Channel and Joint Entrance Examination of Indian Institutes of Technology (JEE) channel.

How to apply for IISER degree programme 2019:

Visit www.iiseradmission.in .

. There would be a link saying Click here to apply, click on it.

Click on the link which says "Registration".

Register first by filling in basic information and create a new log in id and password.

Using this new log in id, log in by returning to page mentioned in Step-2.

Fill up the required information and upload photos and documents.

Pay application fee online

Click on submit

Keep the printout of final acknowledgement for future reference.