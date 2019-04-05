  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IISER admission 2019: IISER application form out, How to apply online?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 5: IISER admission 2019 has begun and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) application form is now available on the official website. IISER will conduct IISER 2019 admission for 5-year BS-MS degree programmes at its seven participating institutes. IISER admission 2019 will be conducted through three channels- KVPY, SCB and JEE.

    IISER admission 2019

    IISER 2019 exam date:

    The last date to fill up IISER 2019 application form is April 28, 2019. The tentative date for the release of IISER Aptitude Test 2019 Admit Card is May 201, 2019. The tentative date of IISER Aptitude Test 2019 is June 2, 2019. The results are likely to be declared by first week of July 2019

    What you should know about IISER 2019 Admission:

    The three channels through which the IISER will take candidates are - Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), State and Central Boards (SCB) Channel and Joint Entrance Examination of Indian Institutes of Technology (JEE) channel.

    Official notification of IISER admission 2019: Click Here 

    How to apply for IISER degree programme 2019:

    • Visit www.iiseradmission.in.
    • There would be a link saying Click here to apply, click on it.
    • To directly go to IISER online application page Click Here
    • Click on the link which says "Registration".
    • Register first by filling in basic information and create a new log in id and password.
    • Using this new log in id, log in by returning to page mentioned in Step-2.
    • Fill up the required information and upload photos and documents.
    • Pay application fee online
    • Click on submit
    • Keep the printout of final acknowledgement for future reference.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    exams degree

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 2:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue