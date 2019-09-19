IGNOU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: 7th Pay Commission pay scale announced

New Delhi, Sep 19: The IGNOU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

Invitations have been invited for the post of Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 10 of the 7th Pay Commission. The last date to apply is October 20, 2019.

Candidates would need to send a hard copy of the application form to the university. The notification says that the last date for the receipt of the hard copy of the filled in the application submitted online is October 10, 2019, or 5 days after the closing date of the submission of online applications.

The hard copy of the printout of application submitted online along with the self-attested copies of necessary certificates/documents should be sent to the following address:

The Director

Academic Coordination Division

Indira Gandhi Open University

Maidan Garhi

New Delhi-110068

Eligibility: Minimum eligibility condition would be as per the UGC Regulations 2018.

Age Limit: Applicant should not be more than 65 years

Pay Scale: Rs 57,700 and Rs 1,82,400 based on 7th Pay Commission.