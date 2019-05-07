  • search
    ICSE, ISC results 2019 declared, pass percentage is 98.54

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: The ICSE, ISC results 2019 have been declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website. The total pass percentage of the ICSE exam this year is 98.54 percent.

    ICSE, ISC results 2019 to be declared today at this time

    The results of the ISCE (10th) and ISC (12th) was declared on May 7.

    Details of ICSE results:

    Region-wise result (Pass percentage):

    Western - 99.76%
    Southern - 99.73%
    Eastern - 98.06%

    Subject-wise result:

    English- 99.77%
    Bengali - 99.70%
    Hindi - 99.89%
    Kannada - 99.93%
    Malayalam - 99.95%
    Punjabi - 99.97%
    Social Science - 98.69%
    Maths - 94.04%
    Science - 98.97%
    Commercial studies - 98.52%
    Computer Applications - 98.82%

    Other key facts:

    A total of 1021 students with learning disabilities appeared for the exam out of which 103 got above 90%.

    36 visually challenged students appeared, out of which 11 got above 90%.

    Total Candidates who appeared for exam: 86713

    Girls - 39,964
    Passed - 39,100
    Failed - 864

    Boys - 46,749
    Passed - 44,597
    Failed - 2152

    The ICSE, ISC result 2019 can also be checked through other portals other than the official website of the council and through SMS. The Council has also made a provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council's websites. The results once declared will be available on cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

    How to check ISCE, ISC results 2019:

    • Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org
    • Click on the link Results 2019
    • Click on your relevant stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
