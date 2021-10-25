YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 25: The ICAR Result 2021 has been released and the score cards for the AIEEA UG, PG, PhD are out. The same is available on the official website.

    The results were declared by the National Institute of Technology for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination For Admission for the UG, PG and PhD programmes.

    ICAR AIEEA 2021 result declared: Direct links to download UG, PG, PhD results

    Prior to release the ICAR AIEEA 2021 result, the NTA had released the provisional answer keys. The final version of the answer key will be made available soon. The ICAR is held for admission to 15 per cent seats in the Bachelor Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences. The exam is also used for the ICAR-PG Scholarship National Talent Award in Agriculture and Allied Sciences. The results are available on icar.nta.ac.in.

    Direct link for ICAR Result 2021 UG: https://icar.nta.ac.in/icarscorecard2021/logintypes.aspx

    Direct link for ICAR Result 2021 PG: https://icar.nta.ac.in/icarscorecard2021/logintypespg.aspx

    Direct link for ICAR Result 2021 PhD: https://icar.nta.ac.in/icarscorecard2021/logintypesphd.aspx

    Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:10 [IST]
