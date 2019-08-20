  • search
    ICAR 2019 Counselling Final Seat allotment result declared, how to check

    New Delhi, Aug 20: The ICAR 2019 Counselling Final Seat allotment result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    ICAR 2019 Counselling Final Seat allotment result declared, how to check

    Candidates are advised to complete their registration process after viewing the allotment results. The registration process at the allotted colleges should be completed as soon as possible.

    For the verification, the candidates would need valid documents. The results are available on icarexam.net.

    How to check ICAR 2019 Counselling final seat allotment result:

    • Go to icarexam.net
    • Click on login
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    icar results

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 6:46 [IST]
