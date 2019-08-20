ICAR 2019 Counselling Final Seat allotment result declared, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: The ICAR 2019 Counselling Final Seat allotment result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration process after viewing the allotment results. The registration process at the allotted colleges should be completed as soon as possible.

For the verification, the candidates would need valid documents. The results are available on icarexam.net.

How to check ICAR 2019 Counselling final seat allotment result:

Go to icarexam.net

Click on login

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout