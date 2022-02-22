YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICAI CA May exam 2022 registration begins: Check how and where to apply

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The registration process for Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) May 2022 exams has begun for intermediate & final Examinations. Eligible candidates can register themselves at the official website of ICAI.

    ICAI CA May exam 2022 registration begins: Check how and where to apply

    The last date for registration is March 13. March 20 is the last date for online submission of forms with late fees.

    ICAI CA May Exams 2022 schedule:

    ICAI CA Foundation course examination:

    May 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th, 2022

    ICAI CA intermediate course examination:

    Group I -- May 15th, 18th, 20th and 22nd, 2022

    Group 2 -- May 24th, 26th, 28th and 30th, 2022

    ICAI CA exam 2022: Know how to register

    • Go to the official website of ICAI CA at www.icai.org
    • On the homepage, click on the examination tab
    • Register yourself
    • Fill the application form by providing required details
    • Pay the application fee
    • Save a copy for future reference

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    icai

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 14:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X