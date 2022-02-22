Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
ICAI CA May exam 2022 registration begins: Check how and where to apply
New Delhi
New Delhi, Feb 22: The registration process for Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) May 2022 exams has begun for intermediate & final Examinations. Eligible candidates can register themselves at the official website of ICAI.
The last date for registration is March 13. March 20 is the last date for online submission of forms with late fees.
ICAI CA May Exams 2022 schedule:
ICAI CA Foundation course examination:
May 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th, 2022
ICAI CA intermediate course examination:
Group I -- May 15th, 18th, 20th and 22nd, 2022
Group 2 -- May 24th, 26th, 28th and 30th, 2022
ICAI CA exam 2022: Know how to register
- Go to the official website of ICAI CA at www.icai.org
- On the homepage, click on the examination tab
- Register yourself
- Fill the application form by providing required details
- Pay the application fee
- Save a copy for future reference
Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 14:02 [IST]