ICAI CA January 2021 Exam: Change exam centre by December 26

New Delhi, Dec 24: The ICAI CA January 2021 Exam city change application has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The facility will be available from December 23 to December 26 at 11.59 pm. "Students can check the position from their dashboard at icaiexam.icai.org for the activity tab 'OptOut Status Display/City Change for Jan-Feb2021/ May 21' examinations," the official notice read.

"Students appearing in Jan-Feb 2021 exams will also have an opportunity to apply online for the change of exam city. The above stated facility will be available from 23rd December (14:00 Hrs. IST) to 26th December 2020 (23:59 hrs. IST)," the statement on the ICAI CA website reads.

The foundation course exam will be conducted on January 21, 23, 25, and 28. The intermediate course exam under the old scheme for group I will be held on January 22, 24, 27, 29 and group II from February 1, 3 and 5. The IPC course exam, under the new scheme, will be held on January 22, 24, 27, and 29, while group-II on February 1, 3, 5 and 7, the ICAI said. More details are available on icaiexam.icai.org.