ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 released, direct link to download

New Delhi, Feb 26: The ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 has been released. The results the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India CA intermediate exam for both old and new course is available on the official website.

An official of the ICAI had said this week that the CA intermediate result is likely to be released by February 26.

The registration process for the CA intermediate, foundation and final exam has started and candidates can register on the official website till March 13. The last date to submit the application is March 20. The ICAI CA intermediate result 2021 once released will be available on icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icia.org.

