India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Political Crisis Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 declared: Direct link to download

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 10: The CA Foundation Result 2022 has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The result for the CA foundation exam held in June is available on the official website.

    Candidates can download the scorecards using registration number of PIN number along with the roll number. The ICAI has also released the merit list.

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 declared: Direct link to download

    The paper one (Principles and Practice of Accounting) was held on June 24 and paper two (Business Laws and Business Correspondence, and Reporting) was held on June 26.

    ICAI CA Final Result 2022 date and time releasedICAI CA Final Result 2022 date and time released

    The qualifying marks in the CA Foundation exam is 40 per cent in each paper and the overall pass percentage should not be less than 50 per cent marks. The ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 is available on icai.nic.in.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    icai results

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 11:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X