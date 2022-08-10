ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 declared: Direct link to download

New Delhi, Aug 10: The CA Foundation Result 2022 has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The result for the CA foundation exam held in June is available on the official website.

Candidates can download the scorecards using registration number of PIN number along with the roll number. The ICAI has also released the merit list.

The paper one (Principles and Practice of Accounting) was held on June 24 and paper two (Business Laws and Business Correspondence, and Reporting) was held on June 26.

The qualifying marks in the CA Foundation exam is 40 per cent in each paper and the overall pass percentage should not be less than 50 per cent marks. The ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 is available on icai.nic.in.

