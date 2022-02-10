ICAI CA Foundation Final December 2021: Date, time, websites to check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 10: The ICAI CA Foundation Final December 2021 result is expected to be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The Board had announced that it would announce the result either by today, February 10 or by tomorrow, February 11. Students can check their results by using their registration PIN along with their roll number.

The ICAI CA Foundation Final December 2021 exam was conducted in December. "All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," an official notification had said.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 10th February, 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11th February, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the following websites: 1. icaiexam.icai.org 2. caresults.icai.org 3. icai.nic.in."

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 13:30 [IST]