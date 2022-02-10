YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICAI CA Foundation Final December 2021: Date, time, websites to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 10: The ICAI CA Foundation Final December 2021 result is expected to be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    ICAI CA Foundation Final December 2021: Date, time, websites to check

    The Board had announced that it would announce the result either by today, February 10 or by tomorrow, February 11. Students can check their results by using their registration PIN along with their roll number.

    The ICAI CA Foundation Final December 2021 exam was conducted in December. "All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," an official notification had said.

    "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 10th February, 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11th February, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the following websites: 1. icaiexam.icai.org 2. caresults.icai.org 3. icai.nic.in."

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    icai

    Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X