ICAI CA Final Result 2022 date and time released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 13: The ICAI CA Final Result 2022 date and time have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The Institute of Charted Accountants (ICAI) will announce the CA Final Results 2022 for the May 2022 session either in the evening on July 15 or July 16 morning. The ICAI CA final exams for the May session were held from May 14 to May 30.

Important Announcement - Results of ICAI Chartered Accountants Final Exams held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Friday, 15th July 2022(evening)/Saturday, 16th July 2022. The Result can be accessed on the website, ICAI said in a tweet.

Important Announcement - Results of ICAI Chartered Accountants Final Exams held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Friday, 15th July 2022(evening)/Saturday, 16th July 2022. The Result can be accessed on the website - https://t.co/TAu5OcAVTf

Detailshttps://t.co/BGENMqteUg pic.twitter.com/eBNCgh8aC7 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 13, 2022

Fix the admission deadline after CBSE Class 12 results: UGC to universities

Meanwhile the Chartered Accounts Foundation Exams which were postponed at the Silchar, Assam examination centre is now being rescheduled and will be held on July 14-16 2022. The admit cards that are already issued will be valid for the exam. The ICAI CA Final Result 2022 once declared will be available on icai.nic.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 15:35 [IST]