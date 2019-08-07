ICAI CA Final CA Foundation Result 2019, date, time, direct link, alternate websites to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 07: The ICAI CA Final CA Foundation Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will declare the results on August 14. The ICAI says that the result would be declared by 6 pm. The all India merit list up to 50th rank will also be made available on the official website. There are several websites on which you could check the results. The websites will be slow once the result is declared and hence we are providing you with the alternate or direct link to check the result. The result once declared will be available on icai.org.

Direct link to check ICAI CA Final CA Foundation Result 2019:

https://icai.org/indexbkp.html

Alternate websites to check result: