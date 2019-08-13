  • search
    ICAI CA Final and Foundation result 2019 shortly: Check via SMS for old and new course

    New Delhi, Aug 13: The ICAI CA Final and Foundation result 2019 soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The Chartered Accountant Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) Foundation Examination Results is expected to be declared in the evening today. If it is not released on August 13 by evening, then it would come out on August 14.

    The ICAI will also released the All India Merit (up to 50th rank). The exams were held in May and June 2019. The results once declared will be available on icaiexam.icai.org.

    Get result on SMS:

    Final Exam (Old Course)

    CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number. For eg: CAFNLOLD 000128

    Final Exam (New Course)

    CAFNLNEW (space) XXXXXX (XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number.

    For eg: CAFNLNEW 000128

    Foundation Examination:

    CAFND (Space) XXXXXX (XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number. For eg: CAFND 000171

    Send the message to 58888 (All mobile services)

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 11:27 [IST]
