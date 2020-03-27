  • search
    ICAI CA exam 2020 postponed: New dates announced

    New Delhi, Mar 27: The ICAI CA exam 2020 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

    The exams were scheduled to be held on May 2 to May 18 2020. However now the exam will be held from June 19 2020 onwards.

    ICAI CA exam 2020 postponed: New dates announced

    "In view of the ongoing spurt of the Covid-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well being of students, the Chartered Accountant examinations initially scheduled from May 2 to 18, 2020, shall now be conducted from June 19 to July 4, 2020," an official note said.

    You can check the new schedule here: https://twitter.com/theicai/status/1243431834538532864

    icai postponed

    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 14:24 [IST]
