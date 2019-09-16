IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2019 revised notification to be released today

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: The IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2019 was delayed. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

It was earlier said that the results would be declared this month. The IBPS then said that the date of the result had been revised. Since the date has been revised, the exam too would be revised. There are efforts being made to declare the results by the end of September or October first week.

However, the latest update says that a notification regarding the revised schedule for the exam would be released on September 16, 2019.

"The schedule of declaration of results for Online Preliminary Examinations and all subsequent activities for posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) has been revised. The schedule of Online Examinations and all subsequent activities for posts of Officer Scale II and III has been revised," the IBPS. had said earlier.

The IBPS would also conduct the single exam meant for selection for the post of Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III.

As per the per the earlier schedule, the main and single exam was to be conducted in the last week of September. The officer Scale I, II and III was to be conducted on September 22, 2019, and for office assistant it was September 29. The provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB will be released on January 2020. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2019:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout