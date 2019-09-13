IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2019 latest update on date and revised exam date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 13: The IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2019 will be released soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

It was earlier said that the results would be declared this month. The IBPS has now said that the date of the result has been revised. Since the date has been revised, the exam too would be revised.

"The schedule of declaration of results for Online Preliminary Examinations and all subsequent activities for posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) has been revised. The schedule of Online Examinations and all subsequent activities for posts of Officer Scale II and III has been revised," the IBPS said.

The new result and exam date would be updated soon and all efforts are being made to declare the result this month and announce a new date. Efforts are being made to release the result by the end of this month and conduct the exams in October.

The IBPS would also conduct the single exam meant for selection for the post of Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III.

As per the per the earlier schedule, the main and single exam was to be conducted in the last week of September. The officer Scale I, II and III was to be conducted on September 22, 2019, and for office assistant it was September 29. The provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB will be released on January 2020. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2019:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout