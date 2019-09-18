IBPS RRB PO Clerk Main exam date 2019 announced, check details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 18: The IBPS RRB PO Clerk Main exam date 2019 has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted on October 13 for post of scale I offer. For the post of clerk or office assistants the exam will be held on October 20 2019. Those who clear the preliminary exam will be able to appear for the mains exam.

This year the IBPS will be conducted in the respective regional languages. Earlier it was only in Hindi and English. The exam pattern with a major change has also been announced. More details are available on ibps.in.