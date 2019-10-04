IBPS RRB office assistant main admit card 2019: Check update on exam dates

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 04: The IBPS RRB office assistant main admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The main exam will be conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20 2019. The exam is being held in the computer based mode. The exam is being held for the CRP RRB VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post.

There would be no interview round for these posts. On Wednesday the IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019 was declared.

The IBPS RRB PO Mains 2019 will be held on October 13, 2019, and the admit card is expected to be released in the first week of October. More details are available on ibps.in.