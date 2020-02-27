Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scale provisional list 2020 released
New Delhi
New Delhi, Feb 27: The IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scale provisional list 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The provisional list has been released for the post of RRB office assistant (multipurpose) officer Scale I, II, III. The list is available on ibps.in.
How to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scale provisional list 2020
- Go to ibps.in
- Click on the provisional list link
- Select the post
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View list
- Download
- Take a printout