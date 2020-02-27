IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scale provisional list 2020 released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 27: The IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scale provisional list 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The provisional list has been released for the post of RRB office assistant (multipurpose) officer Scale I, II, III. The list is available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scale provisional list 2020

Go to ibps.in

Click on the provisional list link

Select the post

Enter required details

Submit

View list

Download

Take a printout