IBPS PO result 2019 to be declared by this date: Check trends

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 23: The IBPS PO result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared either in the last week of October or first week of November 2019 as per the latest update. The exam was held on 12, 13, 19 and 20 October 2019.

IBPS PO/MT Exam would be announced in October/November 2019 as per the official. As per trends, the result is usually declared within 15 days of the exam being conducted. By this estimate, the results are most likely to be declared before November 5, 2019.

Recently the IBPS PO Admit Card 2019 had been released. The admit card for the prelims was available for download until October 19, 2019. The pre-training exam for the reserved category candidates concluded on September 28, 2019.

The IBPS PO prelim exam had been scheduled for October 12, 13, 19 and 20, 2019. The exam would was conducted in computer-based and was for 1-hour duration. It had three sections, each with 20 minutes duration. They were English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The result once declared will be available on ibps.in.