  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Check exam pattern and eligibility

    By
    |

    New Delhi, 0ct 01: The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    Applications have been invited for 12,000 vacancies. To be eligible a candidate needs to clear the preliminary and main exam. The prelims are being conducted on December 7, 14 and 21 2019 and the mains will be held on January 12, 2020. The registration process would end on October 9, 2019.

    IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Check exam pattern and eligibility

    A candidate must be at least 20 years of age to apply. The upper age is 28. Government rules would apply in case of age relaxation for the reserved category. Applicants must have a graduation degree and those who are in the final year will have to submit their result documents by October 9, 2019. Candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee and for those in the reserved category, it is Rs 100.

    The prelims are for 100 marks and will have 100 questions. The exam will be conducted for one hour. The prelim exam is divided into English, numerical ability and reasoning.

    The English language will have 30 questions, while numerical ability and reasoning will have 30 questions each.

    The main exam will have 190 questions for 200 marks to be solved in 160 minutes. The main exam will comprise, general /financial awareness, general English, reasoning ability and computer aptitude and quantitative aptitude sections. More details are available on ibps.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 7:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue