IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Check exam pattern and eligibility

New Delhi, 0ct 01: The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

Applications have been invited for 12,000 vacancies. To be eligible a candidate needs to clear the preliminary and main exam. The prelims are being conducted on December 7, 14 and 21 2019 and the mains will be held on January 12, 2020. The registration process would end on October 9, 2019.

A candidate must be at least 20 years of age to apply. The upper age is 28. Government rules would apply in case of age relaxation for the reserved category. Applicants must have a graduation degree and those who are in the final year will have to submit their result documents by October 9, 2019. Candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee and for those in the reserved category, it is Rs 100.

The prelims are for 100 marks and will have 100 questions. The exam will be conducted for one hour. The prelim exam is divided into English, numerical ability and reasoning.

The English language will have 30 questions, while numerical ability and reasoning will have 30 questions each.

The main exam will have 190 questions for 200 marks to be solved in 160 minutes. The main exam will comprise, general /financial awareness, general English, reasoning ability and computer aptitude and quantitative aptitude sections. More details are available on ibps.in.