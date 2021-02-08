IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021 released: Check main exam details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who qualified in the prelims exams will now appear for the main exams. The IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2021 will be held on February 28 2021. The main exam will comprise 190 questions of 200 marks. The exam will be of 2 hour and 40 minute duration. The results are available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021:

Go to ibps.in

Click on click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks X

A new page will open

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout