    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 date confirmed

    New Delhi, Dec 19: The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    There is confirmation that the result will be declared next week. This means that the result would be declared on December 28, 2019. There could be some changes, but we will keep you posted about the same. The result once declared will be available on ibps.in.

    The banks that participating in this process are:

    • Bank of India
    • Indian Bank
    • Bank of Baroda
    • Corporation Bank
    • Punjab National Bank
    • Union Bank of India
    • Central Bank of India
    • Oriental Bank of Commerce
    • Punjab & Sind Bank
    • United Bank of India
    • Bank of Maharashtra
    • Allahabad Bank
    • Canara Bank
    • Indian Overseas Bank
    • Syndicate Bank
    • Andhra Bank
    • UCO Bank

    How to download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 8:03 [IST]
