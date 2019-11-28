IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 exam pattern

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 28: The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 will begin next week. More details are available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the Admit Card 2019 for IBPS prelims has been released.

The preliminary examination will be held on December 7,8,14 and 21 2019. The result would be released in December 2019 itself.

The exam would be for a total of 100 marks and it would comprise English language, Numerical ability and Reasoning ability. Candidates will have to qualify in each of the three tests by security cut off marks to be decided by the IBPS. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBSP deepening upon requirements will be shortlisted for the online main exam, the official notification from IBPS reads.

The admit card would be available until December 8 2019. For the exam candidates would need to take along with them a valid call letter, photo identity proof, photo copy of photo identity proof. The admit card is available on https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpclk9sep19/clopea_nov19/login.php?appid=12d3623aedcf5682381569d9daf75cc1.

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019 for prelims: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpclk9sep19/clopea_nov19/login.php?appid=12d3623aedcf5682381569d9daf75cc1