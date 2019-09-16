  • search
    IBPS Clerk notification 2019 State wise vacancy details, apply for 12,075 jobs

    New Delhi, Sep 16: The IBPS Clerk notification 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    Below we are providing you with details about the vacancy list state wise, important dates and eligibility criteria.

    The exam is being held to fill 12,075 vacancies. The application form will be available from September 17 2019 onwards and those interested can apply till October 9 2019.

    The minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum is 28 years. The age relaxation for candidates is as follows:

    • SC/ST: 5 years
    • OBC: 3
    • Persons with disabilities: 10 years
    • Ex-Servicemen / Disabled Ex-Servicemen: Period of Service + 3 Years
    • Widows/divorced women/Unmarried Women legally separated from their husbands: 9 years
    • Persons affected by 1984 riots/ Persons domiciled in J&K from January 1980 to December 1989/Regular employees of the Union Carbide Factory, Bhopal: 5 years

    A candidate must be either citizen of India/Subject of Nepal or Bhutan/Tibetan Refugee who settled in India before January 1962/Person of Indian origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries, Zaire, and Vietnam. The East African Countries are Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Malawi, and Zambia.

    Candidates need to possess a graduation degree from a recognised university.

    IBPS Clerk Notification 2019: State wise vacancy details

    State Total Vacancies
    Andaman & Nicobar Island 14
    Andhra Pradesh 777
    Arunachal Pradesh 11
    Assam 189
    Bihar 295
    Chandigarh 64
    Chhattisgarh 174
    Dadra & Nagar Haveli 4
    Daman & Diu 4
    Delhi 525
    Goa 67
    Gujarat 600
    Haryana 328
    Himachal Pradesh 129
    Jammu & Kashmir 63
    Jharkhand 141
    Karnataka 953
    Kerala 349
    Lakshadweep 1
    Madhya Pradesh 440
    Maharashtra 1257
    Manipur 11
    Meghalaya 7
    Mizoram 9
    Nagaland 11
    Odisha 417
    Puducherry 44
    Punjab 634
    Rajasthan 325
    Sikkim 23
    Tamil Nadu 1379
    Telangana 612
    Tripura 53
    Uttar Pradesh 1203
    Uttarakhand 117
    West Bengal 847
    Total 12075

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 10:25 [IST]
