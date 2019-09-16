IBPS Clerk notification 2019 State wise vacancy details, apply for 12,075 jobs

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: The IBPS Clerk notification 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

Below we are providing you with details about the vacancy list state wise, important dates and eligibility criteria.

The exam is being held to fill 12,075 vacancies. The application form will be available from September 17 2019 onwards and those interested can apply till October 9 2019.

The minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum is 28 years. The age relaxation for candidates is as follows:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3

Persons with disabilities: 10 years

Ex-Servicemen / Disabled Ex-Servicemen: Period of Service + 3 Years

Widows/divorced women/Unmarried Women legally separated from their husbands: 9 years

Persons affected by 1984 riots/ Persons domiciled in J&K from January 1980 to December 1989/Regular employees of the Union Carbide Factory, Bhopal: 5 years

A candidate must be either citizen of India/Subject of Nepal or Bhutan/Tibetan Refugee who settled in India before January 1962/Person of Indian origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries, Zaire, and Vietnam. The East African Countries are Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Malawi, and Zambia.

Candidates need to possess a graduation degree from a recognised university.

IBPS Clerk Notification 2019: State wise vacancy details

State Total Vacancies Andaman & Nicobar Island 14 Andhra Pradesh 777 Arunachal Pradesh 11 Assam 189 Bihar 295 Chandigarh 64 Chhattisgarh 174 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 4 Daman & Diu 4 Delhi 525 Goa 67 Gujarat 600 Haryana 328 Himachal Pradesh 129 Jammu & Kashmir 63 Jharkhand 141 Karnataka 953 Kerala 349 Lakshadweep 1 Madhya Pradesh 440 Maharashtra 1257 Manipur 11 Meghalaya 7 Mizoram 9 Nagaland 11 Odisha 417 Puducherry 44 Punjab 634 Rajasthan 325 Sikkim 23 Tamil Nadu 1379 Telangana 612 Tripura 53 Uttar Pradesh 1203 Uttarakhand 117 West Bengal 847 Total 12075