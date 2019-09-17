  • search
    IBPS Clerk notification 2019 releasing today, check eligibility criteria

    New Delhi, Sep 17: The IBPS Clerk notification 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    Below we are providing you with details about the vacancy list state wise, important dates and eligibility criteria.

    The exam is being held to fill 12,075 vacancies. The application form will be available from September 17 2019 onwards and those interested can apply till October 9 2019.

    The minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum is 28 years. The age relaxation for candidates is as follows:

    • SC/ST: 5 years
    • OBC: 3
    • Persons with disabilities: 10 years
    • Ex-Servicemen / Disabled Ex-Servicemen: Period of Service + 3 Years
    • Widows/divorced women/Unmarried Women legally separated from their husbands: 9 years
    • Persons affected by 1984 riots/ Persons domiciled in J&K from January 1980 to December 1989/Regular employees of the Union Carbide Factory, Bhopal: 5 years

    A candidate must be either citizen of India/Subject of Nepal or Bhutan/Tibetan Refugee who settled in India before January 1962/Person of Indian origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries, Zaire, and Vietnam. The East African Countries are Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Malawi, and Zambia.

    Candidates need to possess a graduation degree from a recognised university.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 8:24 [IST]
