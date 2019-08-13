IB Security Assistant Exam Result 2019 date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 13: The IB Security Assistant Exam Result 2019 will be declared son. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The result is under process and would be declared shortly, an update states. The Intelligence Bureau had conducted a written test for security assistant/executive recruitment from February 17 to March 31.

Those candidates who clear the phase 1 exam will be shortlisted for the second phase exam. The final round would include interview and personality test.

To qualify a candidate under the general category would require a minimum of 35 per cent marks. For OBC and SC/ST the cut off marks are 34 and 33 respectively.

1,054 vacancies are being filled up through this recruitment. Class 10th pass candidates are also eligible for this post. The appointment will be on a temporary basis. Candidates would be made permanent depending on various factors.