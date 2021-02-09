IB ACIO admit card 2021 released: Here is the direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: The IB ACIO admit card 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card was released by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the recruitment exam of the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II Executive.

The MHA is conducting the IB ACIO 2021 exam to recruit 2,000 vacancies. The IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 exam will be conducted in the second half of February 2021. The candidates can find details about the exam and city mentioned in the admit card. The candidates who qualify the Tier 1 exam will be eligible for the Tier-II exams.

Following this they will be called for an interview round and then a final merit list will be released on the official website. The admit card is available on https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/68961/login.html.