HSSC Clerk Exam 2019: Direct link, date to download admit card

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 04: The HSSC Clerk Exam 2019 date sheet and vacancy list has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be held from September 21 2019 to 23 2019. The exam will be held in two sessions-10.30 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit card would be available from September 14 2019 onwards. The admit card can be downloaded on hssc.gov.in.

Vacancy details:

3,026 vacant posts

Librarian- 45

Lab Attendant- 4

Storekeeper- 112

Eligibility:

Instructor-Bachelor degree in Engineering/ Technology or Diploma in Engineering or ITI.

Librarian- Bachelor degree in Library Science from a recognised university.

Lab Attendant- One year and six month certification course and diploma in relevant trade.

Storekeeper- Bachelor degree in Business Administration or

Commerce or Bachelor degree in Arts with Math/ Economics, cleared with minimum 55 percent marks.

How to download HSSC Clerk exam admit card 2019:

Go to hssc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout