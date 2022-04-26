Forest fire rages in India: What is it? How fire-prone are India’s forests?

HPCL jobs: 186 vacancies available, where and how to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 26: Hindustan Petroleum, the second largest petroleum product pipeline network in India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications for 186 vacancies at its refinery in Visakhapatanam. More details are available on the official website.

There are 94 vacancies for the position of Operations Technicians, 18 for Boiler Technicians, 18 Junior Fire and Safety Inspectors, 16 Lab Analysis, 17 Maintenance Technicians (Electrical), 14 Maintenance Technicians (Mechanical) and 9 Maintenance Technicians (Instrumentation).

"Except Junior Fire and Safety Inspector positions, the Candidates (belonging to General, EWS and OBC-NC category) should have secured minimum 60 per cent (aggregate in all semesters/years) marks in qualifying diploma / Degree examinations, relaxed to 50 per cent (aggregate in all semesters/years) marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates,"the official note reads.

HPCL jobs: Check roles and responsibilities: https://www.hindustanpetroleum.com/images/pdf/Advt-Visakh-Refinery.pdf

The candidates should be a minimum of 18 years old and less than 25 years in age was of April 1 2022. While the application process began on April 22, the last date to apply is May 21 2022. The jobs are based in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Visakh Refinery in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The renumeration for the vacant posts will be a minimum of Rs 55,000 per month on the Cost to Company basis (Pay Scale Rs 26,000 to Rs 76,000).

The CTC would include VDA, HRA, Post-Retirement benefits, Cafeteria Allowance, PF, Gratuity and Superannuation benefits.

Those who are selected will be on probation for 9 months and upon successful completion of this period they will be considered for confirmation subject to satisfactory performance during the probation period.

To apply candidates under the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 590 excluding gateway charges and GST. SC/ST and PWD candidates are exempt from the application fee. Those interested in applying can do so at www.hindustanpetroleum.com.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 15:28 [IST]