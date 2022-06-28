CBSE 10th Result 2022: Checking likely to be completed by June 20; results expected by month end

HPBOSE 10th result 2022 not to be declared today: Here is when you can expect it

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 28: The Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will not be declared today. The same once declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will be available on the official website.

Earlier it was said that the results will be declared today. However officials say that they are trying to finalise the results and it could be declared in the next few days. However the HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be released this week itself.

This year a total of 1.16 lakh candidates took the HPBOSE Class 10 Exam 2022. The exams this year were conducted from March 26 to April 12 2022.

On June 18 the Class 12 result was declared and a total of 93.91 per cent passed the exams. The girls outperformed the boys.

This year the HP Board conducted the exams following the CBSE, CISCE pattern. The exams were held in two terms. The term 1 results were announced on February 10. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 once declared will be available on hpbose.org, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.